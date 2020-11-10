Gunmen have shot dead a prominent lawyer and critic of warlord Khalifa Haftar in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi, as political talks in neighbouring Tunisia focused on a roadmap towards elections in Libya.

Hanan al Barassi, an outspoken critic of abuses in the eastern areas controlled by Haftar's illegal militia, was shot dead in public, rights groups said.

Al Barassi, "was shot dead in Road 20, one of the main commercial streets in Benghazi," said a security source to AFP news agency, who asked to remain anonymous.

"Moments earlier, she had been broadcasting a live video via Facebook."

It was a reminder of the bloodshed still racking Libya as peace talks continued in Tunis and military negotiators hashed out ceasefire details in the frontline city of Sirte.

"Barassi has been publicly vocal about cases of alleged assault and rape of women in Benghazi in which she implicated members of the armed groups in Benghazi, and she also alleged financial fraud," said Hanan Salah, senior Libya researcher for New York-based Human Rights Watch.

Amnesty International said Barassi and her daughter had received death threats. It noted that her social media page had said on Monday she planned to release video exposing corruption within Haftar's family.

Defending women's rights

A media figure in Libya, 46-year-old Barassi was known for giving voice to female victims of violence in videos that she then broadcast on social media.

She also ran a local association for the defence of women's rights.

In the footage posted to her Facebook page just before she was shot, Barassi speaks to the camera while seated in her car.

She criticises armed groups close to Haftar, saying she had been "threatened."

Barassi's killing comes nearly a year and a half after the disappearance of lawmaker Siham Sergewa, who was abducted from her home in Benghazi by armed men.

Before her abduction, she had slammed an offensive launched by Haftar in April last year to take the capital Tripoli from the United Nations-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA).

Sergewa's whereabouts are still unknown.