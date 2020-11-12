WORLD
2 MIN READ
US warns of more China sanctions over Hong Kong moves
National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said the United States would continue "to identify and sanction those responsible for extinguishing Hong Kong's freedom."
US warns of more China sanctions over Hong Kong moves
People walk across a street at Mong Kok, in Hong Kong, China, November 10, 2020. / Reuters
November 12, 2020

The United States has warned of further sanctions against China, which it said "flagrantly violated" Hong Kong's autonomy after the ousting of four anti-Beijing lawmakers.

"Beijing's recent actions disqualifying anti-Beijing legislators from Hong Kong's Legislative Council leave no doubt that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has flagrantly violated its international commitments," said Robert O'Brien, US national security adviser.

He added that the United States would continue "to identify and sanction those responsible for extinguishing Hong Kong's freedom."

READ MORE: Anti-Beijing lawmakers in Hong Kong to resign en masse

New sanctions

On Monday, the United States imposed sanctions on four more officials accused of curbing freedoms in Hong Kong while vowing accountability over China's clampdown in the city.

Recommended

Edwina Lau, head of the National Security Division of the Hong Kong Police Force, was among the officials who will be barred from travelling to the United States and whose US-based assets, if any, will be frozen.

Wednesday's statement from O'Brien, the national security adviser in Donald Trump's outgoing administration, came in response to the ousting of four of Hong Kong's anti-Beijing lawmakers by the city's pro-Beijing authorities.

READ MORE:Hong Kong teen activist charged with secession

En masse resignations

Hong Kong's other anti-Beijing lawmakers reacted by saying they would all quit in protest, reducing the semi-autonomous city's once-feisty legislature to a gathering of Chinese loyalists.

The resignations are the latest blow to the city's beleaguered anti-Beijing movement, which has been under sustained attack since China imposed a sweeping national security law, including arrests for social media posts and activists fleeing overseas.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54