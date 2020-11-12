The United States has warned of further sanctions against China, which it said "flagrantly violated" Hong Kong's autonomy after the ousting of four anti-Beijing lawmakers.

"Beijing's recent actions disqualifying anti-Beijing legislators from Hong Kong's Legislative Council leave no doubt that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has flagrantly violated its international commitments," said Robert O'Brien, US national security adviser.

He added that the United States would continue "to identify and sanction those responsible for extinguishing Hong Kong's freedom."

New sanctions

On Monday, the United States imposed sanctions on four more officials accused of curbing freedoms in Hong Kong while vowing accountability over China's clampdown in the city.