US President-elect Joe Biden has chosen top Democratic official Ronald Klain as his chief of staff and assistant to the president.

Klain is one of Biden's closest confidants and first worked for the Democrat in 1989 when he was a US senator.

He was in charge of the Obama administration's response to the Ebola health crisis in 2014, when Biden was vice president.

A fierce critic of Republican President Donald Trump's handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Klain was expected to be a key figure in Biden's response to the health crisis.

