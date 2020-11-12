WORLD
Hong Kong legislature holds session sans opposition lawmakers
Fifteen anti-Beijing legislators are set to quit the chamber in protest after China’s new rule allowed the unchecked ouster of four opposition lawmakers, leaving the assembly a muted gathering of government supporters.
Opposition legislators wave to media after handing in their resignation letters as four pan-democratic legislators were disqualified in Hong Kong, China on November 12, 2020. / Reuters
November 12, 2020

Hong Kong's legislature conducted a session empty of anti-Beijing lawmakers after the bloc said they would resign en masse, turning the semi-autonomous city's once-feisty legislature into a muted gathering of Beijing loyalists.

The resignations come with the city's beleaguered anti-Beining movement and avenues of dissent already under sustained attack since China imposed a sweeping national security law earlier this year.

Wednesday's resignations by 15 pro-democracy lawmakers were in protest at the city's pro-Beijing government banning four of their colleagues from holding office.

The four were disqualified in line with a resolution adopted earlier in the day by China's parliament authorising the expulsion of any politician deemed a threat to national security.

READ MORE:US warns of more China sanctions over Hong Kong moves

"One voice in society"

"Hong Kongers – prepare for a long, long time where there is only one voice in society," pro-democracy lawmaker Lam Cheuk-ting told reporters outside the chamber as he hung a poster attacking the city's pro-Beijing leader.

"If you are a dissident, get ready for even more pressure."

Hong Kong's leader is chosen by pro-Beijing committees, but half of its legislature's 70 seats are directly elected, offering the city's 7.5 million residents a rare chance to have their voices heard at the ballot box.

Scuffles and protests would routinely break out in the chamber, with the pro-democracy minority often resorting to filibustering and other tactics to try to halt bills they oppose.

The resignations will leave just two legislators outside the pro-Beijing camp.

The United States warned after Wednesday's move of further sanctions against China, which it said had "flagrantly violated" Hong Kong's autonomy.

Critics say the national security law's broadly worded provisions are a hammer blow to the flickering freedoms that China promised Hong Kong could keep after the end of British colonial rule in 1997.

READ MORE: Anti-Beijing lawmakers in Hong Kong to resign en masse

SOURCE:AFP
