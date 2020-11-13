Turkey's third drilling ship, Kanuni, has set sail from Istanbul en route to the Black Sea to undertake maintenance work at the Port of Filyos on the Black Sea coast before it starts its mission at the Sakarya Gas Field.

Speaking at the launch ceremony in Istanbul's Haydarpasa Port, Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Donmez said Kanuni follows on from the Fatih drillship, which also set sail from the same location on May 29 for the Black Sea, where the ship discovered 320 billion cubic metres of gas (bcm) within only one month.

"The reserves discovered at Tuna-1 well in the Sakarya Gas Field were later revised up to 405 billion cubic meters and with that, we finalised our first drilling at Tuna-1," Donmez said.

The discovery of this size could meet Turkey's household gas demands for over 20 years, Donmez said, adding that to date, Turkey produced 16.8 billion cubic metres of gas but succeeded in discovering 24 times more gas from one single drilling.

To attain similar results in the Black Sea, Kanuni was added to Turkey's fleet at the beginning of this year.

After conducting required maintenance and upgrades in Mersin's Tasucu Port, the ship arrived at Haydarpasa Port on Oct 19, Donmez explained.

"Here the ship towers were dismantled to pass under bridges in the Bosphorus. Today we are sending Kanuni to the Port of Filyos. The ship will be ready for new operations after tower reassembly, navigation tests, and after drilling equipment assembly and bottom-hole safety system maintenance works are finalised," he said.