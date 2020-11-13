Thousands of people have taken to the streets of Minsk and other Belarusian cities afterthe death of a 31-year-old protester who died in hospital after what demonstrators say was a severe beating by security forces.

The man's death on Thursday came after more than three months of mass anti-government protests that were sparked by official election results that gave authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko a sixth term in office.

Opposition leaders and some poll workers say the results were manipulated, and protesters have been calling for Lukashenko's resignation.

The Interior Ministry on Friday denied responsibility for Bondarenko's death, saying he was killed due to a scuffle with civilians.

Mass protests

The state Investigative Committee alleged Bondarenko was drunk, which was disputed in local media, citing the official medical report into his death.

The death is the latest flashpoint in months of mass protests against Lukashenko following a disputed presidential election in August. The opposition says Lukashenko rigged the vote to secure a sixth successive term.

Lukashenko denies electoral fraud and, buoyed by support from traditional ally Russia, has shown little inclination to step down.