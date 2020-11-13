Libyans at UN-led talks have agreed to hold national parliamentary and presidential elections in December next year.

Participants at the talks in Tunisia "agreed that national elections should take place on 24 December 2021," acting UN envoy Stephanie Williams told journalists in a virtual press conference on Friday.

"Reaching elections requires a new executive to unify the country. This requires the establishment of a reformed presidency council and an effective and unified government of national unity," Williams said on a call with journalists.

The decision came during a UN-sponsored Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) which began on Monday between representatives of the internationally Government of National Accord (GNA) and Benghazi-based warlord Khalifa Haftar-controlled Libyan National Army (LNA).

The talks follow a ceasefire agreed last month between the two major sides in the country's war.

However, many Libyans remain sceptical that the peacemaking efforts will end nearly a decade of chaos and bloodshed following the 2011 NATO-backed uprising against Muammar Gaddafi.

