Awash with multi-coloured posters, angry graffiti and other symbols of protest – metal shields, tear gas cartridges – Santiago's Museum of Social Uprising is aiming to keep alive the memory of months of deadly demonstrations that have left a lasting mark on Chile.

Months of demonstrations that left more than 30 people dead broke out in October 2019, initially against rising public transport fares but quickly mushrooming into wider anger at social inequality.

As a colourful backdrop to the ugly clashes, the walls of Santiago were soon screaming their own artistic protest. The messages of the murals bore the accumulated rage of years of social injustice, but also the hopes of a raft of young Chilean artists for a better future.

Now, with the tumult of the streets quietened, the rage has been preserved at the museum, located a stone's throw from Plaza Italia, the epicentre of the uprising.

"We wanted to create this space to show what was expressed in the street during the demonstrations," visual artist Marcel Sola told AFP.

The museum brings together the work of some 70 street artists, asked to reproduce their protest pieces and assemble assorted objects seen as emblematic of the protests.

READ MORE: Violence as Chile marks Pinera's two years in power

They include frescoes that appeared at the height of the demonstrations, one depicting Salvador Allende – the former socialist leader overthrown by General Augusto Pinochet in 1973 – wearing a jacket of coloured flowers and shaping a heart with his hands.

Another shows a masked angel with the word "dignity" inscribed on its forehead.

Pots, pans and tear gas