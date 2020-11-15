Thousands of Peruvians have taken to the streets again in rallies against President Manuel Merino, while his interim government continues to defend as "constitutional" this week's abrupt ouster of former president Martin Vizcarra.

Protesters jammed many plazas in downtown Lima in the afternoon, with demonstrations beginning peacefully but growing more intense by early evening.

Early in the day, in the central Plaza San Martín, hundreds of mostly young protesters unveiled a massive Peruvian flag and sang the national anthem.

Later, a band of hooded protesters confronted police, throwing rocks and fireworks at them, and security forces fired back with tear gas.

The city echoed with sirens, shouts and chants of protesters demanding Merino´s removal.

"A constitutional change"

Earlier, Prime Minister Antero Flores-Araoz told reporters that Vizcarra´s removal on corruption charges by the opposition-dominated Congress had been legal. He said Merino had no intention of caving to demands from protesters that he resign.