Islamabad has said it has "irrefutable" evidence of India sponsoring "terrorism" aimed at destabilising Pakistan and targeting its economic partnership with China - that it will share with the world.

In a joint press conference in the capital of Islamabad on Saturday, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, along with military spokesman Major General Babar Iftikhar, said that Indian intelligence agents were operating out of neighbouring Afghanistan to plan attacks within Pakistani borders.

Pakistan and India routinely accuse each other of targeting the other, but this was a rare time that Pakistani officials said they had prepared a mountain of evidence to back up the charges against their South Asian rival.

"India was allowing its land to be used against Pakistan for terrorism," said Qureshi, adding that New Delhi was also planning attacks from "neighbouring countries."

"We are now presenting irrefutable evidence to the world to demonstrate the Indian state's direct sponsorship of terrorism in Pakistan that has resulted in the deaths of innocent Pakistanis," Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi told media alongside the spokesperson for the country's military.

India's RAW 'targeting' Chinese projects

The Pakistani civilian and military leaders said that India's Research & Analysis Wing (RAW) intelligence agency was operating a network of agents and training camps through its diplomatic missions in Afghanistan who were financing, training, and equipping militants operating inside Pakistan.

A dossier of evidence would be shared with the United Nations and other international agencies, Qureshi added.

Iftikhar, who heads the media and public relations office for Pakistan's armed forces, presented some of the dossier's evidence purporting to show India's involvement in attacks within Pakistan, including bank receipts showing funding and photos showing alleged perpetrators of attacks inside the Indian consulate in Jalalabad, Afghanistan.

The military spokesman also accused India of sponsoring banned organisations including UN-designated terrorist groups Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, and Allah Nazar's Baloch Liberation Army.

He also played an audio clip purporting to record a conversation between an Indian intelligence official and Allah Nazar Baloch.

Iftikhar added that Indian intelligence agents were especially targeting Chinese development projects that have come with the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.