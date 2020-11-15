A new mass grave has been found in Libya's southwestern city of Tarhuna that was recently liberated from warlord Khalifa Haftar’s militia, the Libyan government has said.

"The grave was discovered in Alrabet area, a former stronghold of Haftar’s militia in the city," Lutfi Tawfiq, the director of the General Authority for Research and Identification of Missing Persons, told Anadolu Agency.

He said efforts were still under way to exhume the bodies inside the grave.

Several mass graves found so far

Last week, the Libyan authorities discovered five mass graves in the same area in Tarhuna where 12 bodies were exhumed.

The Libyan government has discovered several mass graves in Tripoli and Tarhuna in the wake of Haftar’s defeat in his recent offensive on Tripoli.

The Libyan authorities say that Haftar's militia and allied mercenaries have committed several war crimes and crimes against humanity in the period between April 2019 and June 2020.

On June 16, the Libyan government found 226 dead bodies in mass graves in Tarhuna and south of Tripoli.

Libya talks concluding

The discovery of mass graves has come as a week of UN-led talks on Libya is set to conclude.

The political talks in neighbouring Tunisia has brought together 75 delegates selected by the UN to represent a broad range of constituencies, but observers have criticised the way they were chosen and cast doubts over their clout in a country where two sides are already vying for power.

The UN said on Friday that the delegates had agreed to hold national elections on December 24 next year, without specifying whether these would be presidential, parliamentary or both.