Belarusian police have detained hundreds of people who took to the streets in mass demonstrations chanting "I'm going out", the last known written words of an anti-government protester who died last week.

A witness in the capital Minsk said police on Sunday used tear gas, rubber bullets, and stun grenades to disperse the crowds demonstrating against President Alexander Lukashenko.

The fresh rallies came following the death of Roman Bondarenko, a 31-year old anti-government protester.

He died in hospital in Minsk on Thursday following what demonstrators said was a severe beating by security forces.

The interior ministry has denied responsibility for Bondarenko's death, saying he was killed in a scuffle with civilians.

Meanwhile, security forces in riot gear and shields flooded the square where Bondarenko was detained, pulling down opposition flags, kicking over memorial lamps and dragging people from the crowds, and frog-marching them to vans, a witness said.

Months-long crisis

Belarus has been mired in a political crisis for months.

Tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets every week since an election in August that they say was rigged, something Lukashenko denies.

They want the veteran leader, in power for 26 years, to resign.

Hundreds arrested in police sweep