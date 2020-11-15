President Donald Trump has said he concedes "nothing" after appearing to acknowledge losing the US election, while President-elect Joe Biden has focused on tackling the coronavirus pandemic and set meetings with pharmaceutical companies developing vaccines.

"He won because the Election was Rigged," Trump wrote, not referring to Biden by name, adding a list of complaints about vote counting.

"NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn't even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more!"

About 90 minutes later, Trump backtracked, "He only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA. I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go. This was a RIGGED ELECTION!"

"WE WILL WIN!" he added.

Biden's victory

Biden overwhelmed Trump by winning a series of battleground states that the Republican incumbent had won in 2016.

The Democratic former vice president also won the national popular vote by more than 5.5 million votes or 3.6 percentage points.

Trump had yet to concede the election to Biden who was called as the winner of the election after enough states results came in Biden's favour.

Biden has won 306 votes in the state-by-state Electoral College system that determines the presidential winner, according to Edison Research, far more than the 270 needed.

Biden busy with transition efforts

Instead, Trump has spent his days with few public events and pressed unsubstantiated allegations of fraud on social media.

Trump has also stalled the government's normal process of preparing for a new presidential administration, which both Democrats and some Republican have said has serious national security implications.

Trump's campaign team and Republicans have also sought to press their case in court in key battleground states, but have been widely rejected.

Meanwhile, Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris moved forward with their transition efforts, including briefings on the Covid-19 outbreak.