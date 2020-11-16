WORLD
3 MIN READ
Libya talks pause with interim government yet to be named
"Ten years of conflict cannot be resolved in one week," said acting UN envoy Stephanie Williams as delegates decide to resume talks online next week to discuss a reformed structure and role for the executive authority.
Libya talks pause with interim government yet to be named
Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Political Affairs in Libya Stephanie Williams attends the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum in Tunis, Tunisia November 9, 2020 / Reuters
November 16, 2020

Talks on Libya's future have adjourned without naming a new government to oversee a transition to possible elections next year, and acting UN envoy Stephanie Williams has said there was a lot of work still to do.

The 75 participants chosen by the United Nations to meet over the past week in Tunis had already agreed to hold presidential and parliamentary elections on December 24 next year.

However, the talks ended on Sunday without any agreement on a unified executive authority that Williams had said was required to reach elections.

"Ten years of conflict cannot be resolved in one week," she said at a news conference after the talks finished.

Delegates will resume talks online next week to discuss a reformed structure and role for the executive authority, Williams added. They will also discuss the question of a constitutional basis for the election.

READ MORE: Libya to hold elections

The talks come as part of a wider peacemaking process along with a military ceasefire agreed between the internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) and warlord Khalifa Haftar who tries to garner international credibility under the title 'Libyan National Army' (LNA), with his militias.

Recommended

Some Libyans are sceptical about a process that has followed nearly a decade of chaos and bloodshed and repeated previous efforts to resolve the country's divisions.

The GNA emerged from a UN-backed political agreement in 2015, but the peace was spurned when in 2019, warlord Haftar launched an offensive on Tripoli.

READ MORE: Mass graves found in areas liberated from warlord Haftar

Efforts for a long-term political settlement failed until now due to Haftar’s military offensive, but the warlord's forces were repelled by pro-unity government forces boosted by Turkish military support.

That led to a formal ceasefire deal in October.

Haftar and his militias are backed by the United Arab Emirates, Russia and Egypt.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
42,000 Palestinians in Gaza suffer life-changing injuries, one in four are children: WHO
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report