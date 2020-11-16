Talks on Libya's future have adjourned without naming a new government to oversee a transition to possible elections next year, and acting UN envoy Stephanie Williams has said there was a lot of work still to do.

The 75 participants chosen by the United Nations to meet over the past week in Tunis had already agreed to hold presidential and parliamentary elections on December 24 next year.

However, the talks ended on Sunday without any agreement on a unified executive authority that Williams had said was required to reach elections.

"Ten years of conflict cannot be resolved in one week," she said at a news conference after the talks finished.

Delegates will resume talks online next week to discuss a reformed structure and role for the executive authority, Williams added. They will also discuss the question of a constitutional basis for the election.

The talks come as part of a wider peacemaking process along with a military ceasefire agreed between the internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) and warlord Khalifa Haftar who tries to garner international credibility under the title 'Libyan National Army' (LNA), with his militias.