It has been a week since the tumultuous US presidential race came to a close and major news networks projected its winner, veteran politician and Democratic candidate Joe Biden, to have taken the top job.

For President Donald Trump, however, the uphill battle to retain control of the White House is not yet over. His team has launched an arsenal of lawsuits, recounts and a barrage of baseless claims in a bid to keep the 74-year-old in power.

Attorney General Bill Barr has also given federal prosecutors blanket authorisation to open investigations into voting irregularities, a move Jason Opal, a historian in US history and politics with the University of Michigan, called “highly irregular” in an email to TRT World.

“The votes have not even been certified yet by the various states,” Opal said.

“Investigations can begin, but without any evidence they will go no further,” he continued.

Here is a look at what the Trump team is doing to contest the results and whether it is working:

Lawsuits

The Trump campaign has opened a slew of lawsuits in several key battleground states, including Georgia, Nevada and Arizona, to contest the vote.

This assortment of lawsuits includes seeking to allow observers to closely observe the counting, cease counting absentee ballots and even halt certification of state results. The list goes on.

Judges are unconvinced and have thrown most cases out. So far, the Trump administration has notched one small win in the state of Pennsylvania, which was to have Republican officials observing ballot-counting from six feet away. While this may have slowed down the process, it had no impact on the final tally.

The Trump campaign has now dropped its claim that 682,479 mail-in and absentee ballots were illegally processed in Pennsylvania in the absence of its observers. The team still seeks to block the state from certifying a victory for Biden saying that Democratic voters were treated more favourably than Republican voters.

Other cases of litigation are continuing, but there is one ongoing case in Pennsylvania that the reds’ hopes are hinging on.

Trump’s campaign attempted last week to join the case Republican Party of Pennsylvania v. Boockvar pending before the Supreme Court, challenging a ruling from Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court that allowed state election officials to count mail-in ballots postmarked by Election Day even if they were delivered as late as three days later.

Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar also ordered election officials to set those ballots – some 10,000 – aside in the event the Supreme Court ruled to remove them from the count.

The Supreme Court justices had previously ruled there was not enough time to decide the case’s merits before Election Day but indicated they might revisit it afterwards

“There was a hint that if something unusual happened that they might be willing to go back and have a look at it,” Emma Long, Senior lecturer at East Anglia University, told TRT World.

The Supreme Court indicated that they could apply a legal doctrine called the independent state legislature that sets out that only state legislature can be used to lay down election rules without other actors like state courts, governors, or election officials having a say.

Pennsylvania election officials have said those mail-in ballots were a tiny portion – 0.001 percent – of the overall vote and were already being separated.

Can it work?

If the case were to succeed in the Supreme Court, it would still not fall within a margin that would impact the election.

“The number of affected ballots would have to be huge to affect the outcome since Biden now leads in that state by some 50,000 votes,” Opal told TRT World.

“The Trump administration would need to find compelling evidence – emails, letters, a cache of fake ballots – in several states, most likely Wisconsin, Georgia, or Pennsylvania – to seriously threaten the outcome.”

Then there is the fact that the number of contested ballots are well within the difference in votes between Biden and Trump.

The Trump campaign says 3,000 people who voted were from out of state in Nevada but that will not affect the overall outcome in a state where Biden leads by over 36,000.

Or an instance in Georgia where 53 electoral ballots were contested because it was believed to have come in late (a judge ruled it didn’t) where Biden is leading by more than 14,000 votes.