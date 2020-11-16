Former US President Barack Obama has opened up about the influence of the pro-Israel lobby on US lawmakers.

While the comments contained in his presidential memoirs ‘A Promised Land’ fall short of what would be considered criticism, the Democrat does say that those deemed too critical of Israel risked being labeled ‘anti-Israel’ or even ‘anti-Semitic’.

The former Democratic leader said that while 70 percent of American Jews gave him their vote, there were some concerns among members of the America Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) lobby, which feared that he did not feel his outward support for the Jewish state in his “guts”.

Obama wrote that any criticism of Israel by US lawmakers, even when Israel had gone against US policy, was subject to the lobby’s wrath. He said those who criticised Israeli actions “too loudly” risked being labeled ‘anti-Israel’ or even ‘anti-Semitic’, and could have to contend with a “well-funded opponent” during elections.

In one instance described by the former president, “White House phones started ringing off the hook” after Obama asked Israeli leaders to freeze settlement activity, adding that he was the target of a “whisper campaign” that characterised him as hostile to Israel.

He also wrote that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s self appointed role as the ‘defender of Jews’ had led him to “justify almost anything that would keep him in power.”

Israel benefited from huge aid deals during the Obama presidency, including a mammoth $38 billion package during its final year, but there were signs of personal tension between the president and Netanyahu.

A notable parting shot fired by the Obama administration came in the form of an abstention during a December 2016 UN Security Council resolution, which condemned Israel’s continued settlement building activities in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Relations between Obama and Netanyahu had soured over the latter’s apparent lack of commitment to finding a solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

These rare displays of US anger during the twilight stage of the Obama era had little effect on the ground, as the Democrat was soon replaced by Republican President Donald Trump.