POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Coronavirus vaccine to be free in Belgium
Vaccination will be free for every citizen receiving it, Belgian Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke stated during an inter-ministerial health conference.
Coronavirus vaccine to be free in Belgium
A worker passes a line of freezers holding coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine candidate BNT162b2 at a Pfizer facility in Puurs, Belgium. / Reuters
November 17, 2020

The Belgian government said Monday it intends to make any coronavirus vaccine available to around 70 percent of the population, some eight million people, and free of charge.

The jab will not be compulsory, added Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke as he and regional counterparts attended an inter-ministerial health conference.

"The objective is to vaccinate at least 70 percent of the population. Priority groups will be determined on the basis of scientific opinion and social debate," Vandenbroucke stated.

"Vaccination will be free for every citizen" receiving it, he added.

Belgium, population 11.5 million, has registered almost 540,000 cases of coronavirus and more than 14,000 deaths to date. Its death rate per million residents is one of the worst in Europe.

As an EU member state Belgium is engaged in bloc-wide procedures for bulk purchases of anti-Covid-19 vaccines once they emerge in the coming months.

Earlier Monday, Brussels indicated it was signing a contract with German pharmaceutical company CureVac for another potential Covid-19 vaccine, bringing to five the number of vaccines in the bloc's portfolio and a sixth on the way from US firm Moderna.

Recommended

Belgium itself has so far signed up to receive 7.7 million doses from AstraZeneca (administered in two doses) and a further 5.5 million from Johnson & Johnson, national news agency Belga reported.

READ MORE: Moderna: Vaccine nearly 95% effective in preventing Covid-19

Distribution of any vaccine in EU states will only go ahead, however, once they are seen as safe and effective and that requires the green light from regulator the European Medicines Agency.

Brussels expects the first vaccines to come on stream from early next year.

A vaccine is seen as the best chance to break the cycle of deadly virus surges and severe restrictions across much of the world since Covid-19 first emerged in China late last year and ballooned into a pandemic.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
US government shutdown may furlough 750,000 federal workers as Democrats and Republicans trade blame
Trump issues executive order pledging US military cover for Qatar