Turkish treasury and finance minister Lutfi Elvan has said that Turkey will make structural reforms to improve the investment climate for domestic and international entrepreneurs.

"Turkey's risk premium will be reduced through economic policies that will be implemented in a transparent, predictable and stable manner," Lutfi Elvan noted during budget discussions in the Grand National Assembly.

The recovery trend in consumption, investment and exports will boost growth and help the economy grow 0.3 percent in 2020.

Reducing negative impact of pandemic

He added that the country will provide price stability, protect fiscal discipline, increase coordination between monetary and fiscal policies, enhance the investment climate and focus on a production-based income model while generating social and economic transformation programs to reduce the negative effects of the pandemic.

Judicial reform