Turkish Transportation Minister Karaismailoglu says a railway project connecting Azerbaijani exclave of Nakhchivan to Turkey is being planned, and research for the project is near completion.

Turkey's Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoglu speaks to Anadolu Agency in an interview on November 12, 2020 in Ankara. (AA)

Turkey's Transportation and Infrastructure Ministry's investments from March to October totalled $5.7 billion as the country's projects continued despite the pandemic, the minister said on Thursday.

While most of the world was busy with "mask wars" in fighting Covid-19, Turkey launched big projects taking all measures against the pandemic, Adil Karaismailoglu told Anadolu Agency’s Editors' Desk in the capital Ankara.

Turkey's target is to be among the largest economies, he said.

The novel coronavirus pandemic, which initially appeared in China last December, has infected over 52 million people globally, and killed nearly 1.3 million, while 33.9 million patients have recovered so far.

In Turkey, the virus has infected around 400,000 people and caused some 11,000 deaths.

Railway projects

The minister announced that a railway project connecting Azerbaijani exclave of Nakhchivan to Turkey was also planned, and research for the project was near completion.

Turkey plans for projects to connect industrial zones and railways, with logistical costs to be reduced significantly, Karaismailoglu noted.

The transportation minister also said new railway investments will make Turkey a logistical powerhouse.

Turkey has numerous freight and high-speed train projects currently, he added.

The freight transportation via railways, which is currently 30 million tons annually, will reach 45 million tons in 2023 and 150 million tons in 2028, he stressed.

The ministry contributes to the manufacturing and tourism sectors by strengthening investments and easing ways of transportation, he said.

He added that while Turkey had only 50-km (31-mile) long tunnels, now the length reached 600 km (372.8 miles).

"During the last 18 years, the total divided road length reached 27,000-28,000 kilometres (16,700-17,400 miles) from 5,000-6,000 (3,100-3,700 miles) kilometres," he said.

He also said the last phase of the North Marmara Motorway project will be launched on December 21 and the 400-km (248.5-mile) motorway will be completed.

The motorway starts on the western side of the Turkish metropolitan city of Istanbul and ends in the eastern Marmara province of Sakarya.

The project also includes Yavuz Sultan Selim – the 3rd Bosphorus – Bridge.

Referring to the powerful earthquake in the Aegean province of Izmir in October, he said the country, with its communication infrastructure, is ready for natural disasters, and there were no communication-related problems in the quake-hit city.

The 6.6-magnitude earthquake, on October 30, caused 115 deaths in Izmir.

Turkish Airlines – standard of excellence

Touching on the aviation sector, which has been facing difficulties during the pandemic, Karaismailoglu said the airline industry was adversely affected during this period.

Stressing that the sector has started to recover in Turkey, the minister noted, "According to the figures announced by Eurocontrol [The European Organization for the Safety of Air Navigation] last week, [country's flag carrier] Turkish Airlines ranked first in Europe with 591 daily flights.

"Turkey also ranked fourth in the average number of flights in Europe. We are progressing seriously here by taking our measures. It will take some time to return to 2019 though."

He recalled that flights were suspended as of March and resumed in June with high-standard measures in line with the recommendations of the Ministry of Health.

5A satellite launch

Karaismailoglu also said Turkey's 5A satellite will be launched in mid-December, and added, "We are planning for 5B around June 2021, then internet speed will rise to 56 gigabytes."

Turkey has signed an agreement with Airbus in 2017 for the production of Turksat 5A and Turksat 5B communication satellites. The country is also working on Turksat 6A, which will be produced indigenously.

Turkey is preparing its infrastructure for 5G technology with indigenous sources, the minister added.

