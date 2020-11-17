The US State Secretary Mike Pompeo has met with the Istanbul-based spiritual leader of the world's Orthodox Christians during a short trip to Turkey that includes no meetings with any Turkish officials.

Pompeo, who is on a seven-country tour of Europe and the Middle East, tweeted pictures of him being greeted by Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, the leader of some 300 million Orthodox Christians, after being shown around the Patriarchate.

He was also scheduled to meet with the apostolic nuncio to Turkey, Archbishop Paul Russell.

Accompanied by a delegation that included his wife Susan Pompeo and US Ambassador to Turkey David Satterfield, Pompeo also visited the St George's Cathedral, where he lit a candle.

Turkish media reports said Turkish officials were giving Pompeo the cold shoulder after he allegedly refused to travel to the capital to pay an official visit.

But senior State Department officials said the lack of official meetings in Turkey was due to scheduling issues during the brief stop.

They said meetings had been sought but Turkish officials were unable to come to Istanbul from the capital Ankara during the time Pompeo will be there.