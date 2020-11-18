On an Indonesian palm oil plantation far, far away, one 16-year-old girl describes how her boss raped her amid the tall trees overlooking the terrains that provide fuel to some of the world’s best-known cosmetic brands. He then put an axe to her throat and warned her: do not tell.

At another plantation, a woman named Ola complains of fevers, coughing and nose bleeds after years of spraying dangerous pesticides with no protective gear.

Hundreds of miles away, Ita, a young wife, mourns the two babies she lost in the third trimester. She regularly lugged loads several times her weight throughout both pregnancies, fearing she would be fired if she did not.

These are the invisible women of the palm oil industry, among the millions of daughters, mothers and grandmothers who toil on vast plantations across Indonesia and neighbouring Malaysia, which together produce 85 percent of the world’s most versatile vegetable oil.

Palm oil is found in everything from potato chips and pills to pet food, and also ends up in the supply chains of some of the biggest names in the $530 billion beauty business, including L’Oreal, Unilever, Procter & Gamble, Avon and Johnson & Johnson, helping women around the world feel pampered and beautiful.

Brutal treatment of women

The Associated Press conducted the first comprehensive investigation focusing on the brutal treatment of women in the production of palm oil, including the hidden scourge of sexual abuse, ranging from verbal harassment and threats to rape. It’s part of a larger examination that exposed widespread abuses in the two countries, including human trafficking, child labour and outright slavery.

Women are burdened with some of the industry’s most difficult and dangerous jobs, spending hours waist-deep in water tainted by chemical runoff and carrying loads so heavy that, over time, their wombs can collapse. Many are hired by subcontractors on a day-to-day basis without benefits, performing the same jobs for the same companies for years – even decades.

“Almost every plantation has problems related to labour,” said Hotler Parsaoran of the Indonesian nonprofit group Sawit Watch. “But the conditions of female workers are far worse than men.”

The AP interviewed more than three dozen women and girls from at least 12 companies across both countries. Because previous reports have resulted in retaliation against workers, they are being identified only by partial names or nicknames.

Growing problem

The Malaysian government said it had received no reports about rapes on plantations, but Indonesia acknowledged physical and sexual abuse appears to be a growing problem, with most victims afraid to speak out. Still, the AP was able to corroborate a number of the women’s stories by reviewing police reports, legal documents, complaints filed with union representatives and local media accounts.

Reporters also interviewed nearly 200 other workers, activists, government officials and lawyers, including some who helped trapped girls and women escape, who confirmed that abuses regularly occur.

In both countries, the AP found generations of women from the same families who have served as part of the industry’s backbone. Some started working as children alongside their parents, gathering loose kernels and clearing brush from the trees, never learning to read or write.

And others, like a woman who gave her name as Indra, dropped out of school as teenagers. She took a job at Malaysia’s Sime Darby Plantations, one of the world’s biggest palm oil companies. Years later, she says her boss started harassing her, saying things like “come sleep with me. I will give you a baby.”

Now 26, Indra dreams of leaving, but it’s hard to build another life with no education and no other skills. Women in her family have worked on the same Malaysian plantation since her great-grandmother left India as a child in the early 1900s.

“I feel it’s already normal,” Indra said. “From birth until now, I am still on a plantation.”

'Threatened to kill me'

Women have worked on the estates since European colonisers brought the first trees from West Africa more than a century ago. As the decades passed, palm oil became an essential ingredient for the food industry, as a substitute for unhealthy trans fats. And cosmetic companies were captivated by its miracle properties: It foams in toothpaste, moisturises soaps and lathers in shampoo.

New workers are constantly needed to meet the relentless demand, which has quadrupled in the last 20 years alone. And on almost every plantation, men are the supervisors, opening the door for sexual harassment and abuse.

The 16-year-old girl who described being raped by her boss in 2017 said it happened when he took her to a remote part of the estate.