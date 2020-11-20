A university official has said the latest airstrike by Ethiopia’s military struck the school in the capital of the defiant Tigray region and caused major damage, while the United States says neither side in the conflict is heeding calls for de-escalation.

The senior official described Thursday’s airstrike in an email shared with The Associated Press. It was not immediately clear if anyone was killed or wounded in the airstrike in Mekele.

“How on earth” can a government bombard its own people, the senior official asked. The AP is not naming the official because they could not be reached directly.

There was no immediate comment from Ethiopia’s government, which has been fighting the Tigray regional forces since a November 4 attack on a military base there.

Both sides have carried out airstrikes. Each regards the other as illegal, the result of a falling-out between Nobel Peace Prize-winning Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and the Tigray leaders who once dominated the country's ruling coalition.

READ MORE: Ethiopia’s Abiy administration blames rebels for serious crimes in Tigray

WHO denies backing Tigray region

The World Health Organization's director-general on Thursday denied an allegation from his own country, Ethiopia, that he was lobbying neighbouring nations to provide arms and other support to the defiant Tigray region, which has been clashing with the Ethiopian government for two weeks.

“There have been reports suggesting that I am taking sides in this situation," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement. "This is not true, and I want to say that I am on only one side and that is the side of peace.”

Tedros added, “My heart breaks for my home, Ethiopia.” He recalled seeing war as a child and its “terrible human toll,” and he joined international calls for an immediate de-escalation.

He replied a day after Ethiopia’s army chief made the lobbying allegation without citing any evidence. General Birhanu Jula told reporters that the WHO chief had urged unnamed neighbours to “oppose the war and for (the Tigray People’s Liberation Front) to get arms.”

READ MORE: Civilians go hungry in Ethiopia’s Tigray as fighting rages on

US senators urge response

With communications to the region severed, no one knows how many people have been killed, and verifying either side’s claims is challenging.

“At this point, neither party, from what we hear, is interested in mediation,” the top US diplomat to Africa, US Assistant Secretary of State Tibor Nagy, told reporters on Thursday evening.

Nagy said of the airstrike: “From what you say, I certainly hope it’s not true.”

Alarmed by the potential for disaster in Ethiopia and beyond, 17 US senators urged Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a letter Thursday to engage Abiy directly to push for an immediate cease-fire.

Asked about efforts to open humanitarian corridors, the US ambassador to Ethiopia, Michael Raynor, told reporters that the TPLF “did not really engage on that possibility.” Meanwhile, a senior Ethiopian official, Redwan Hussein, said the government plans a fact-finding mission into the humanitarian situation that “will not take more than a week.”