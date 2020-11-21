BIZTECH
4 MIN READ
Inflation-hedge, risk-on bet: What’s behind bitcoin’s 2020 rally?
Bitcoin is in the headlines, re-kindling a debate over its true role and the drivers behind its latest scintillating rally.
Inflation-hedge, risk-on bet: What’s behind bitcoin’s 2020 rally?
A representation of virtual currency Bitcoin is seen in front of a stock graph in this illustration taken November 19, 2020. / Reuters
November 21, 2020

Bitcoin, with a history of vertiginous ascents and steep drops, is close to taking out its record peak of near $20,000, having climbed almost 160 percent this year. Its gains in November alone are more than 30 percent.

Here’s the story of bitcoin’s 2020 rise:

Risk-on Trade

As central banks and governments unleashed the money-printing presses and spending taps to combat the damage from the Covid-19 pandemic, plentiful liquidity has lifted assets from emerging currencies and junk bonds to bitcoin and stocks.

Assets under management (AUM) at Grayscale, the world’s largest digital currency manager, have soared to a record $10.4 billion, up more than 75 percent from September. Its bitcoin fund is up 85 percent.

Smaller rival CoinShares says its AUM has climbed more than 150 percent this year to $1.3 billion.

More broadly, high savings rates have sent money flooding into investment funds, potentially sparking interest in bitcoin as a portfolio diversifier.

JPMorgan analyst Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou says there are signs of family offices, which manage money for wealthy people, allocating towards the cryptocurrency.

READ MORE: Bitcoin surpasses $18,000 amid rising demand for cryptocurrency

Inflation hedge?

With governments and central banks in full stimulus mode, some observers reckon bitcoin is a useful safeguard against inflation – with supply capped at 21 million, its scarcity gives it an innate value.

Recommended

Some who buy gold to hedge inflation risk may be turning to crypto, JPM’s Panigirtozoglou said, adding: “There is a reassessment of bitcoin about its value here as an alternative currency, as an alternative to gold.”

But bitcoin’s rise outstrips gold’s gains of 20 percent or so, while an inflation-linked government bonds index is up 4 percent.

And its rally has sped up in recent weeks even as gold has flatlined, and the resurgent pandemic makes a growth and inflation recovery a distant prospect.

READ MORE:States, sovereignty and the brave new world of cryptocurrencies

Low(er) volatility

Part of the gains may be due to growing acceptance of bitcoin as a payments system and by a broader range of investors.

Bitcoin has jumped by half since PayPal said last month it would open its network to cryptocurrencies, meaning users could spend bitcoin at its 26 million merchants. That fanned hopes it could catch on as a way to pay.

Traders who say there is more participation by bigger investors point to lower levels of volatility than during the 2017 bubble. Ten-day price swings against the dollar between end-June and mid-November – a period when bitcoin prices nearly doubled – were well under historical averages.

“It’s still largely retail, but it’s becoming more efficient, mature, and I see more professional participants,” said Andrea Leccese of crypto fund Bluesky Capital.

READ MORE:Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey invests $50M in Bitcoin

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
US tech giants built on H-1B talent
A brave new world: Are we ready to hand over the reins of power to AI?
By Ozan Ahmet Cetin
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Musk's X to appeal Indian court order enabling mass content takedown requests
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
US-based coffee chain Starbucks to lay off hundreds of staff
Japan mulls $550B investment facility under US tariff deal
Trump threatens 100% tariff on pharmaceuticals unless made in US
Trump signs order certifying TikTok deal meets US security law
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Germany's industrial giant Bosch to cut 13,000 jobs in blow to country's ailing auto sector