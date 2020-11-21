Bitcoin, with a history of vertiginous ascents and steep drops, is close to taking out its record peak of near $20,000, having climbed almost 160 percent this year. Its gains in November alone are more than 30 percent.

Here’s the story of bitcoin’s 2020 rise:

Risk-on Trade

As central banks and governments unleashed the money-printing presses and spending taps to combat the damage from the Covid-19 pandemic, plentiful liquidity has lifted assets from emerging currencies and junk bonds to bitcoin and stocks.

Assets under management (AUM) at Grayscale, the world’s largest digital currency manager, have soared to a record $10.4 billion, up more than 75 percent from September. Its bitcoin fund is up 85 percent.

Smaller rival CoinShares says its AUM has climbed more than 150 percent this year to $1.3 billion.

More broadly, high savings rates have sent money flooding into investment funds, potentially sparking interest in bitcoin as a portfolio diversifier.

JPMorgan analyst Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou says there are signs of family offices, which manage money for wealthy people, allocating towards the cryptocurrency.

Inflation hedge?

With governments and central banks in full stimulus mode, some observers reckon bitcoin is a useful safeguard against inflation – with supply capped at 21 million, its scarcity gives it an innate value.