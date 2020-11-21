Tens of thousands of men have gathered in Lahore for the funeral of hardline Pakistani cleric Khadim Hussain Rizvi, with the mourners for the most part flouting mask-wearing rules even with the country on the cusp of a second wave of the coronavirus outbreak.

Vast crowds of men were seen thronging the centre of the eastern city ahead of Rizvi's funeral on Saturday, chanting in unison.

His death came just days after he led a paralysing anti-France rally in Islamabad, threatening to repeat a 2017 blockade that crippled the capital, and he has called for the nuclear destruction of some European countries.

No cause of death has been announced for the 54-year-old Rizvi, who died Thursday after suffering a high fever and difficulties breathing, and no Covid-19 test or autopsy were conducted on the long-time wheelchair user.

While Pakistan has dodged the worst of the coronavirus pandemic so far, case numbers have been rising sharply in recent weeks.

In life, Rizvi acted as a lightning rod for Pakistan's religious right, and was adept at stirring sectarian resentments and mobilising thousands of supporters at a moment's notice.

Pakistan's military hailed him as a "great scholar" and Prime Minister Imran Khan rushed to offer his heartfelt condolences.

Rizvi had championed the cause of the ultra-sensitive issue of blasphemy in the Muslim-majority nation and gaining influence over large swathes of Punjab, opening a new chapter in Pakistan's confrontation with extremism.

In just a few years, the cleric, known for his profanity-laced speeches and theatrical gestures, gained mass support and rose to become one of the country's most feared figures. He was among the few political and religious leader who often speak against the country's military establishment.

"In some ways, he was even more dangerous than the Taliban, with his supporters not limited to remote tribal areas, but present in large numbers in the country's heartlands," said Omar Waraich from Amnesty International.

"(Rizvi) figured out that in Pakistan, true power can be commanded in the streets, where you don't need the highest number of votes -- just the highest number of armed supporters."