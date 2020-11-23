Bashar al Assad’s regime has tortured 98 people in the last two years violating the 2018 Daraa agreement, according to local sources.

Anadolu Agency reported that the Syrian government tortured people who resided in Daraa and had applied for amnesty based on the agreement.

Those tortured included about 40 former soldiers who left the Syrian army when the civil war began in 2011.

According to the Syria TV news website, former police officer Muaz Ata El Samidi, who applied to the regime for amnesty, was executed on Saturday. Samidi left the regime forces in 2012.

Earlier this month, the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) reported that former soldier Muhammad Jawdah al Farwan who defected from the regime forces, was arrested and forcibly disappeared in November 2018 despite being amongst those who had agreed on a settlement previously.

On November 9, the regime informed his family of his death, likely due to torture in a regime detention centre in Damascus.

These are just the latest examples of how the national amnesty regarding military conscription issued in 2018 has made no tangible difference to Syrians.

In 2018, Russia along with the Assad regime signed a deal allowing thousands of rebels and civilians safe passage to other rebel-held regions while they launched an attack in Daraa, the ‘cradle’ of the Syrian revolution.

Decree No. 18, which was passed in October 2018, laid out a timeline for deserters and draft dodgers – both inside and outside Syria – to safely return without facing prosecution for violating laws related to military service.

However, the pardon does not include defectors – who are regarded as “terrorists” in the eyes of the Assad regime.

Many observers claim reconciliation agreements have been used by the Syrian regime as a tool of establishing control over areas formerly held by opposition forces following brutal sieges and devastating campaigns of force often directed against civilians.