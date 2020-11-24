Israel Defence Minister Benny Gantz has been criticised for setting up an inquiry commission to investigate Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s alleged role in a $2 billion corruption case which involves the purchase of German Thyssenkrupp submarines.

Describing the case as "a serious matter that is worthy of examination”, Gantz said on Monday that he hopes the commission will be "balanced and not harsh.”

In what is dubbed the “submarine affair,” Netanyahu and several people close to him are suspected of receiving kickbacks to advance the deal of purchasing ThyssenKrupp from Germany.

Netanyahu’s Likud Party members however accuse their coalition partner Gantz of establishing a politically motivated commission on trumped-up charges.

But Gantz has been firm on his stance against the defence deal.

“In the end, it is possible to find a political context for it, but beyond the political motives, it is a very serious matter that is worth being examined. I spoke about it first with the prime minister and told him that I am not after his head, but after the matter itself," Gantz told Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth.

In response to Likud’s accusations, Gantz said: “let’s say, why isn’t there a budget – because it isn’t necessary or because it’s political? Why aren’t there appointments – because it’s not needed or because it’s political?”

“The government needs one of two possibilities: Either a budget and a functioning government, or to have an election.”