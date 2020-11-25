Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has urged Muslim-majority countries to “step up unique efforts to ease currency pressure on our economies, including using local currencies for trade."

Speaking during a virtual meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation (COMCEC) on Wednesday, Erdogan said COMCEC members have been working on this for some time, but have yet to achieve the coordination they want.

Turkey has long advocated more use of local currencies for international trade instead of the dollar or euro.

"As Islamic countries, the more we produce, the more we strengthen our economies,” he stressed.

“We should take steps towards value-added production and trade instead of export structures based on raw materials or semi-finished products," the president added.

The future will see the world’s interest-based economic system replaced by participation based on risk-sharing, said Erdogan.

"In this case, it is important to expand the use of products such as Sukuk to finance large long-term infrastructure investments," he said.

A Sukuk is an Islamic financial certificate, similar to a bond in Western finance, which complies with Islamic law.

Saying that COMCEC countries should take active measures to prevent the coronavirus pandemic from harming foreign trade, Erdogan added, "The steps we will take to boost trade among COMCEC member countries are important."

‘Islamophobia protected by European heads of state’

On anti-Muslim sentiment, Erdogan said that in some European countries “the plague” has become “a policy that is personally protected by the head of state.”