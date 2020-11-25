In 2018 Trump called Africa a continent of ‘s***hole countries’. I hope Biden will see Africa as the biggest investment opportunity America has been missing.

China has been quietly cashing in on Africa over the last 20 years seeing it as the greatest opportunity for economic advancement. It’s time America did too because capital, not aid, is what is really needed to build a self-sufficient, stable, thriving continent.

Strategic investment could also help to broaden Biden’s base as ‘aid’ through investment could unite both Republicans (who tend to view aid negatively, but business opportunities positively) and Democrats (who tend to see things the opposite way).

After 5 years of working as an aid worker in the early 2000s, I became disillusioned by the lack of any significant needle-moving impact NGO’s were able to make.

My conclusion: Africa needs investment. Enterprise, not charity. Ambition, not pity. Innovation, not bandaid solutions. By investing in Africa’s most promising businesses and fueling the startup culture that is energised across the continent, the US can create a significant Return on Investment, achieve more change with less funding, and compete with China at its own game.

Africa matters, which is why Beijing has keenly turned its attention towards the continent, particularly over the last decade. But unlike the US and its Western allies (who still see Africa as an aid recipient) Chinese attention has been built on funding infrastructure projects and taking shares in Africa’s corporates - often through offshore companies and intermediaries which conceal the true extent of China’s investments.

This has fuelled China’s sales pitch to the continent: Westerners think of you as destitute, war-torn, famine-ridden peoples, and don’t want to change that but rather just marginally improve it. We see you as business partners. As equals.

To compete and capture the high-growth startup opportunities that China is currently overlooking, America should follow others’ example and create a Sovereign Wealth Fund; a government-owned portfolio of investments that can deliver a Return on Investment as well as project the country’s power and influence.

America’s own entrepreneurial success should be emulated by reinvesting in entrepreneurship across the world. Just imagine the influence the US could have by empowering and funding entrepreneurship - arguably the very factor that has indeed made America great.

Ten US States already have Sovereign Wealth Funds performing this function, which makes it more perplexing as to why this has never been attempted at the federal level.

Scaling up the existing successes could be transformational: the Alaska Permanent Fund bankrolls the state’s Universal Basic Income scheme, and the Texas Permanent School Fund supports public schooling. Both receive revenues from those states’ energy sectors, but the same could be achieved through a US government-backed Venture Capital fund investing in African startups.