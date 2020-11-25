The Australian Open will likely be delayed by one to two weeks, as talks continue over staging the tournament in Melbourne, which has only recently emerged from months of coronavirus lockdown.

A delay for a week or two to the first Grand Slam of the year, scheduled to begin on January 18, was now "most likely", Victoria State's Sports Minister Martin Pakula said on Wednesday.

"I still think it's much more likely that it will be a shorter rather than longer delay."

The "very complex negotiations" were still underway but he remained confident it would go ahead in the early part of 2021.

For eight months, Australia has virtually closed off from the rest of the world, with a blanket ban on non-residents entering the country and citizens strongly advised against all foreign travel.

Australian Open chief Craig Tiley had originally wanted players to start arriving in Australia from mid-December so they could undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine before playing traditional warm-up events.