US President Donald Trump has pardoned his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI during the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

A retired Army general, Flynn pleaded guilty in 2017 to lying to the FBI about interactions he had with Russia’s ambassador to the United States in the weeks leading up to Trump's inauguration in January 2017.

He has since sought to withdraw the plea, arguing that prosecutors violated his rights and duped him into a plea agreement. His sentencing has been deferred several times.

"It is my Great Honor to announce that General Michael T. Flynn has been granted a Full Pardon. Congratulations to @GenFlynn and his wonderful family, I know you will now have a truly fantastic Thanksgiving!" Trump wrote on Twitter, a day before the US Thanksgiving holiday.

High-profile pardon

Trump's move was the highest-profile pardon he has granted since he took office. Among others, the Republican president has pardoned Army personnel accused of war crimes in Afghanistan and Joe Arpaio, a former Arizona sheriff and hardliner against illegal immigration.

"This pardon is undeserved, unprincipled, and one more stain on President Trump’s rapidly diminishing legacy," said House of Representatives Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler in a statement.

“Donald Trump has abused the pardon power to reward his friends and political allies, and protect those who lie to cover up for him," said House Intelligence Committee chairman Representative Adam Schiff, who led impeachment proceedings against the president.

Russia probe

Flynn served as Trump's first national security adviser but the president fired him after only 24 days for lying to Vice President Mike Pence and as controversy broke over the former general's contacts with then Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak.

Flynn was one of several former Trump aides to plead guilty or be convicted at trial in former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Moscow’s interference in the 2016 US election to boost Trump’s candidacy. Russia denied meddling.