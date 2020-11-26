The French Senate adopted a resolution on Wednesday to recognise Nagorno-Karabakh as an "independent Republic", despite the region being internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan.

France's unsolicited resolution is even out of step with Armenia's stance on Nagorno-Karabakh, as Yerevan does not recognise it as an independent domain.

Azerbaijan recently liberated several parts of Nagorno-Karabakh from decades-long Armenian occupation. On July 29, 1993, the UN Security Council adopted a resolution, demanding "complete and unconditional withdrawal" of the occupying Armenian forces from the disputed region. But Armenia dithered.

In the past three months, as an Azerbaijani offensive broke the Armenian stranglehold on Nagorno-Karabakh, liberating vast swathes of its territory, France upped its ante against Turkey, Azerbaijan’s main ally, accusing Ankara of "intervening" in the conflict.

On the other hand, France continues to be gripped by a climate of hatred, with its government facing international criticism for passing draconian laws aimed at marginalising the country's Muslims.

Amid the debate over the Macron administration's sharp turn towards a far-right agenda, 305 French senators out of 306 voted for the controversial resolution on Nagorno-Karabakh. It serves only as a recommendation, however, and does not require the government to move on the results.

"[The Senate] urges the French government to recognize the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic and use this recognition as a tool in the talks to establish lasting peace," the approved document stated.

The Senate called for an immediate withdrawal of Azerbaijani forces from territories liberated from Armenian occupation.

Despite the recent political move of the senate, the French Secretary of State at the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, said that "unilateral recognition of Karabakh will do no good for anyone."

Lemoyne also said it won’t contribute to mediation efforts between Azerbaijan and Armenia, who reached a truce on November 10 after six-weeks of clashes.

French Senate’s ‘provocative’ and ‘biased’ move

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry rejected the resolution, calling it "biased" and "provocative."

"First of all, we would like to note that the proposal for a resolution on 'the need to recognise the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic' adopted by the French Senate was put forward by a group of overtly pro-Armenian senators," the ministry said in a statement late on Wednesday.

"The adoption of a completely biased resolution by the Senate can only be considered as a provocation."

The Azerbaijani ministry also said it "casts doubt on the neutrality" of the country with a mediating role.