The Turkish defence minister has criticised a so-called resolution in the French Senate urging the recognition of Nagorno-Karabakh as "a republic".

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Hulusi Akar said on Thursday: "[The decision] once again showed that France is part of the problem not the solution in the Karabakh issue."

Relations between the former Soviet republics of Azerbaijan and Armenia have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as Upper Karabakh, a territory recognised as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

New clashes erupted on September 27 and ended with a Russian-brokered truce six weeks later.

According to international law and the United Nations resolutions Nagorno-Karabakh and seven other regions occupied by Armenia belong to Azerbaijan.

The French President Emmanuel Macron in a video also said that the Yerevan occupied territories belong to Baku.

Azerbaijani officials also criticised the French resolution.

Several dozen people protested in front of the French embassy in the capital, Baku, on Thursday, chanting “France, be fair!” The country's Foreign Ministry said in a statement late on Wednesday that the document can only be seen "as a provocation."