Rockets launched from Ethiopia's northern Tigray region have again targeted the capital of Eritrea while the US embassy in Asmara has reported there have been "six explosions" in the city.

The "explosions" – which the embassy said occurred "at about 10:13 pm" (19:13 GMT) on Saturday night – came hours after Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed declared victory in his military campaign against Tigray's ruling party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF).

The TPLF justified that attack by accusing Ethiopia of enlisting Eritrean military support for its campaign in Tigray, something Ethiopia denies.

Two Addis Ababa-based diplomats said that multiple rockets fired on Saturday night appeared to have targeted Asmara's airport and military installations, though as with previous attacks it was unclear where they landed and what damage they might have caused.

'Complete and cease' Tigray offensive

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed earlier said that military operations in the region have been completed, shortly after he announced federal troops had seized full control of the regional capital of Tigray.

"I am pleased to share that we have completed and ceased the military operations in the Tigray region," Abiy tweeted on Saturday.

"We've been able to enter Mekelle city without innocent civilians being targets."

Ethiopia's military said it gained full control of Mekelle after Tigray TV reported that the city of a half-million people was being "heavily bombarded" in the final push to arrest the region's leaders.

The army chief of staff, General Birhanu Jula, made the comment while speaking on an Ethiopian state broadcast.

Neither mentioned the arrest of any of the leaders of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which runs the region.

"Our focus now will be on rebuilding the region and providing humanitarian assistance while Federal Police apprehend the TPLF clique," PM Abiy said.

The leader of the rebellious Tigrayan forces told Reuters news agency in a text message that they will continue fighting the Ethiopian government, hours after the government's declaration.

"Their brutality can only add (to) our resolve to fight these invaders to the last," said Debretsion Gebremichael in a message. Asked by Reuters in a text message if that meant his forces will continue fighting, he replied: “Certainly. This is about defending our right to self determination.”

Earlier, Gebremichael told Reuters in a text message that Mekelle was under "heavy bombardment."

Ethiopia's military "has started hitting with heavy weaponry and artillery the centre of Mekelle", the local government said in a statement carried by Tigrayan media – a claim confirmed by two humanitarian officials with staff in the city.

"The Tigray regional state calls upon all who have a clear conscience, including the international community, to condemn the artillery and warplane attacks and massacres being committed," the statement said.

The Ethiopian army said on Saturday it would take control of Mekelle "within a few days", according to a report from state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate.

Fighting resumes after ultimatum

Billene Seyoum, a spokeswoman for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's office, said that Ethiopian forces would not "bombard" civilian areas, adding "the safety of Ethiopians in Mekelle and Tigray region continues as a priority for the federal government."

The government gave the TPLF an ultimatum last Sunday to lay down arms or face an assault on Mekelle, a city of 500,000 people, raising fears among aid groups of extensive civilian casualties. The ultimatum expired on Wednesday.

Abiy told African peace envoys on Friday that his government will protect civilians in Tigray. But Abiy has said he regards the conflict as an internal matter and his government has so far rebuffed attempts at mediation.

"The United States is gravely concerned about the worsening situation in the Tigray region," the US ambassador to the UN, Kelly Craft, tweeted after the reported bombardment began.

She called for dialogue, the protection of civilians, and access to aid.

"I invite everyone to pray for Ethiopia where armed clashes have intensified and are causing a serious humanitarian situation," Pope Francis tweeted.

Raids in Eritrean refugee camps

TPLF leader Debretsion also accused the military of the neighbouring nation of Eritrea of raiding refugee camps in Tigray to capture refugees who had fled Eritrea.

Reuters was not immediately able to get comments from the Eritrean government, which has not responded to calls from Reuters for more than two weeks.