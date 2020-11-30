The leader of Ethiopia's rebellious northern forces has said his fighters were still fighting close to the regional capital of Mekelle after it was captured by federal troops even as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed praised his soldiers for victory over Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF).

"I'm close to Mekelle in Tigray fighting the invaders," Debretsion Gebremichael, who heads TPLF, told Reuters news agency in a text message on Monday.

Gebremichael, a 57-year-old former radio operator, denied reports that he had fled to South Sudan and said his forces had captured some soldiers from neighbouring Eritrea around Wukro, about 50 km north of Mekelle.

Though the highland city of 500,000 people fell to federal troops with little resistance last week, the TPLF later said it had shot down a plane and retaken one town.

PM Abiy hails soldiers for victory

Also on Monday, PM Abiy hailed his soldiers for dominating TPLF, saying it took his soldiers only three weeks to finish the job.

"Our constitution was attacked but it didn't take us three years, it took us three weeks," Abiy told parliament, comparing his offensive with the American Civil War of the 1860s.

"No other country can ensure such a performance. Our army is disciplined and victorious," he added, saying federal troops had not killed any civilians nor damaged Mekelle after launching a November 4 offensive in response to a TPLF attack on an army base.

"We are not the (TPLF) junta ... We conduct ourselves responsibly."

Diplomats say death toll in thousands

The nearly month-long war has killed hundreds and probably thousands, sent refugees into Sudan, enmeshed Eritrea, affected a peacekeeping mission in Somalia, and deepened divisions between Ethiopia's myriad ethnic groups.

Abiy's troops took Tigray's capital Mekelle at the weekend and declared defeat for TPLF, a guerrilla movement-turned-political party that dominated national government for nearly three decades until 2018.