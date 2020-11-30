A breakthrough on an initial agreement reached between Taliban and government negotiators has been held up at the last minute after the insurgent group balked at the document's preamble because it mentioned the Afghan government by name.

"The negotiating teams have so far agreed on all 21 articles that provide guiding principles for the negotiations," Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said in a statement on Monday.

"At this time, they continue to debate the preamble, in which some issues need further clarification."

Teams representing the Taliban and the Afghan government have been negotiating in the Qatari capital since September to reach a consensus on the modalities of peace talks, moving forward to help end decades of war in Afghanistan.

'We don't know them as government team'

Government and diplomatic sources told Reuters news agency that when it came to signing the document in November, which was to include references to the "Islamic Republic of Afghanistan" – the official name of the Afghan government – the Taliban backed off.

The Taliban refuse to refer to the Afghan negotiating team as representatives of the Afghan government, as they contest the legitimacy of Ghani's election.

"(The government and Taliban) prepared to sign the agreement," a diplomat in Kabul familiar with process told Reuters, adding that the chief Afghan government negotiator was to sign the agreement as "chief negotiator for the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan".

"The Taliban refused to accept that," the diplomat said.

The Taliban did not immediately respond to the request for comment on the specific incident but had earlier told Reuters that their stance was to negotiate with Afghans broadly and would not recognise them as negotiators representing the government.

"We are ready to take the talks forward with the current team as Afghans; we don't know them as a government team," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Reuters on Monday.

Mujahid said the Taliban's stance, from day one, was that they did not recognise the government.

