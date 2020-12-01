US President-elect Joe Biden spoke with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Biden's transition team has said.

The two leaders discussed the need for a "strengthened partnership" to combat Covid-19 pandemic and climate crisis – two areas where President Donald Trump shunned a multilateral approach.

Trump has referred to climate change as a "hoax" and in 2017 pulled the United States out of a global accord to tackle climate change – a decision which took effect on Nov 4. Biden has pledged to rejoin the deal, which was agreed upon in 2015.

Trump also cut funding to the World Health Organization and also announced plans for the United States to withdraw from the global body – a decision that would have taken effect in July next year.

Trump has accused the WHO of becoming a puppet of China amid the coronavirus pandemic. Biden has said he will rescind Trump's decision.

'Humanitarian needs'