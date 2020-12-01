WORLD
4 MIN READ
Tigray conflict: Nearly 100,000 refugees have run out of food in Ethiopia
UN and others warn refugee camps in Tigray need help, urging for access to deliver badly needed food, medicines and other supplies to the region where fighting between federal troops and local forces has continued for nearly a month.
Tigray conflict: Nearly 100,000 refugees have run out of food in Ethiopia
Hamdeyat refugee transit camp on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, Sudan, November 30, 2020. / Reuters
December 1, 2020

According to the United Nations, food has now run out for the nearly 100,000 refugees from Eritrea who have been sheltering in camps in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region, which has been cut off from the world for nearly a month amid fighting.

“Concerns are growing by the hour,” UN refugee spokesman Babar Baloch told reporters in Geneva on Tuesday. “The camps will have now run out of food, making hunger and malnutrition a real danger, a warning we have been issuing since the conflict began nearly a month ago. We are also alarmed at unconfirmed reports of attacks, abductions and forced recruitment at the refugee camps.”

Wednesday marks a month since Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced that fighting had erupted in the Tigray region between federal forces and regional ones, as each government now regards the other as illegitimate due to a dispute over holding elections during the pandemic.

Communications and transport links to the Tigray region of 6 million people have been severed, and the UN and others have pleaded for access to deliver badly needed food, medicines and other supplies.

Abiy, last year’s Nobel Peace Prize winner, has rejected the idea of dialogue with the Tigray regional leaders, who are on the run but say they continue to fight even after Abiy over the weekend declared victory in the deadly conflict.

Ethiopia’s government has said it will create and manage a “humanitarian corridor” for the delivery of aid, but the UN wants access that is neutral and unhindered.

READ MORE:Aid agencies scramble to respond as Ethiopians flee to Sudan

Recommended

Two million in need

The UN has said some 2 million people in Tigray now need assistance, a doubling from the number before the fighting, and some 1 million people are displaced, including more than 45,000 Ethiopians who have fled into Sudan as refugees.

The 96,000 Eritrean refugees are in an especially precarious position. They are in camps in Eithopia near the border of their homeland, Eritrea, which they fled, and reports of have emerged that some have been attacked or abducted. The UN refugee chief has warned that, if true, any such actions “would be major violations of international norms.”

Eritrea has remained almost silent as the Tigray leaders accuse it of joining the conflict at Ethiopia's request, which Abiy's government has denied.

“For almost two decades, Ethiopia has been a hospitable country for Eritrean refugees but now we fear they are caught in the conflict,” Baloch said. 

“UNHCR appeals to the government of Ethiopia to continue to fulfill its responsibility in hosting and protecting Eritrean refugees and allow humanitarians to access people who are now desperately in need.”

READ MORE: UN: Military’s victory in Tigray does not signify end of Ethiopia conflict

SOURCE:AP
Explore
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit