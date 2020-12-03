Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai has been remanded into custody after being charged with fraud, the latest in a string of prosecutions brought against high-profile Beijing critics and campaigners.

Lai, 73, is the owner of Hong Kong's best-selling Apple Daily, a popular tabloid that is unashamedly anti- Beijing and fiercely critical of authorities.

Lai and two of the firm's executives, Royston Chow and Wong Wai-keung, face fraud charges that court documents say are related to the paper's offices allegedly being used for purposes not permitted by the building's lease.

Police raided Apple Daily's headquarters in August and arrested a string of senior company figures, including Lai, on suspicion of "collusion with foreign forces" under a vaguely worded new national security law that Beijing imposed on the city.

None has so far been charged with any national security breaches.

But Victor So, the magistrate overseeing Thursday's hearing, is from a group of judges selected by Hong Kong's chief executive to try such cases.

So denied Lai bail but granted it to Wong and Chow, setting the next court date for April.

The decision means Lai faces months behind bars as police continue their investigation.

READ MORE: Wong, other Hong Kong activists jailed for 2019 anti-Beijing protests

National security law

A clampdown has gathered pace in Hong Kong since China imposed its sweeping security law in June, with opposition politicians disqualified and dozens of activists charged or investigated.

On Wednesday, three prominent young campaigners, including Joshua Wong, were jailed for taking part in last year's anti- Beijing protests.

Lai is also being prosecuted for his alleged part in those rallies in a separate case.

Hong Kong police said in a statement on Wednesday that it had arrested three men on charges of fraud, without naming them. It also said that one of them had been suspected of violating the national security law, and that it was still under investigation.

Beijing imposed the national security law in response to protests in Hong Kong that began in June 2019 over a proposed extradition law and expanded to include demands for greater democracy in the former British colony.