Indian movie superstar Rajinikanth is planning to launch his own political party in southern India in January, ending years of speculation by millions of his fans on his political future.

He tweeted on Thursday that he is starting a party and will make an announcement on December 31, apparently in relation to legislative elections in Tamil Nadu state expected around June next year. He started taking an active part in politics in 2017.

Born Shivaji Rao Gaekwad in December 1950, Rajinikanth is one of India’s most popular stars, with more than 175 films since 1975, mostly in the Tamil and Telugu languages.

His fan deify him, making his transition to politics only natural. Rajinikanth is seen as a champion of the people – his movies often deal with classism and always fighting for the underdog.

“In the upcoming Assembly elections, the emergence of spiritual politics will happen for sure. A wonder will happen,” he tweeted. An announcement on matters connected to the party's launch will be made December 31, he said.

His political prospects appear bright following a vacuum created by the deaths of Jayaram Jayalalithaa, an actor-turned politician with the governing party in the state, and Muthuvel Karunanidhi, the leader of the opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party.