WORLD
4 MIN READ
Why suicides have spiked in Iraq
Suicides have increased in Iraq since the beginning of the year, as many young people suffer social and economic problems fuelled by the pandemic.
Why suicides have spiked in Iraq
Why suicides have spiked in Iraq / Reuters
December 3, 2020

During the first eight months of the year, 298 Iraqis, 168 males and 130 females, committed suicide in all parts of the country, according to the Human Rights Commission in Iraq.

A member of it, Fadhel Al-Gharawi, explained that there were several reasons for people to attempt suicide, “including psychological, social and economic causes, lack of employment opportunities, lack of housing and shortcomings in human rights system and services provided to citizens.”

“We pointed to a rise in cases of domestic violence, accompanied by brutal crimes that led to burning children or women, against a background of family problems in light of the Covid-19 pandemic,” Gharawi added.

Gharawi urged the government and parliament to be quick on approving “the new bill on domestic violence and to develop serious solutions to address and reduce the two phenomena of suicide and domestic violence, and to preserve the family unit and society.”

Baghdad is where the most suicides were committed with 68 incidents, followed by Basra with 39, and Dhi Qar with 33 of its own.

In 2018, Iraq was ranked fourth on the list of the spread of “negative feelings” which could lead to suicide.

Why are suicides increasing?

Iraqis have been suffering economic hopelessness since 2003 as nearly half of university graduates have not been able to find employment in the public and private sectors in recent years.

Recommended

Last year, demonstrations erupted across the country protesting the lack of service delivery, high unemployment and corruption, and have become a yearly occurence.

Although the government violently responded to the protests, it led to the resignation of the government that was being led by Adil Abdulmehdi.

On top of the existing issues, the pandemic generated more unemployment due to lockdown restrictions.

It is believed that young Iraqis are more prone to commiting suicide amid ongoing economic and social problems.

"Family problems and economic reasons, in addition to psychological pressures recently due to the coronavirus pandemic, have all led to an increase in suicide rates and suicide attempts in Iraq," Dr Ali Al-Bayati, a member of the High Commission for Human Rights toldThe New Arab.

"Also, the lack of interest in mental health and a lack of planning by the government to deal with this problem has led to an increase in cases of psychological problems that can contribute to suicide," he added.

The country has been facing one of its deepest financial crises battling unemployment, corruption, mismanagement, unreliable crude exports and the expenses spent on the war against Daesh. 

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit