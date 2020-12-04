Ethiopian forces have blocked people fleeing the country’s embattled Tigray region from crossing into Sudan at the busiest border crossing point for refugees, Sudanese forces have said.

Their account follows allegations by refugees in previous days of Ethiopian forces stopping people from fleeing the month-old deadly conflict in Tigray between Ethiopian forces and Tigray regional forces. Tigray is mostly under a communication blackout.

Members of the Sudanese forces, speaking on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorised to discuss the events, said on Thursday that people tried to cross from Ethiopia around 03:00 GMT (6 am) into Hamdayet in Sudan but were stopped. They said refugees waiting on the Sudan side became upset and began throwing rocks.

The Sudanese forces then cleared the area, and on Thursday evening they confirmed that the border crossing remained closed. The Associated Press around midday saw more than a dozen people waiting on the Ethiopian side of the border.

Tensions have been rising at the border in recent days as the flow of Ethiopians crossing has slowed to hundreds per day from several thousand. People continue to flee Ethiopia several days after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed declared victory in the conflict, and reports of fighting continue in the Tigray region, which remains largely cut off from the world.

READ MORE:Ethiopia agrees to give UN ‘unimpeded’ humanitarian access in Tigray

A senior Ethiopian government official who has served as spokesperson during the conflict did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Asked over the weekend about refugee allegations about blocked crossings, United Nations refugee chief Filippo Grandi said his team had not raised the issue with Ethiopia’s government. But refugees told him about the “many checkpoints” and pockets of insecurity they faced as they fled.

“We have not heard of any systematic sealing-off,” Grandi said.

“But certainly there are growing difficulties.”

READ MORE:Ethiopia's needless war

Almost half of refugees are children

More than 45,000 Ethiopians have fled into the remote area of Sudan, first straining the generosity of local communities and then challenging the capacity of humanitarian groups that have hurried to set up a system to feed, shelter and care for them from scratch.

Nearly half the refugees are children, the UN has said, and many people came with nothing.

Refugees have recounted horrific journeys of fleeing attacks and arriving on foot after two or three days of walking in the heat.

Authorities have said they are preparing for as many as 100,000 refugees. But Ethiopia's government has said it welcomes the refugees to come home for reintegration and has vowed their protection.

'World is silent' on Tigray plight

Many of the refugees, mainly ethnic Tigrayans, have said it was Ethiopian forces they were fleeing.

“The world is silent. They are not doing anything for us. They are silent,” said one refugee, Geren Hawas. “Until now they didn’t do anything. It has been a month and they didn’t do anything. The world has its laws. People are dying from hunger, by guns, they are dying. Why are they being silent?”

With communications only now slowly returning to parts of the Tigray region said to be under Ethiopian forces' control, it's been difficult to verify the warring sides' claims or know the extent of the devastation.