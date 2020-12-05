The Black Eyed Peas, whose music spans hip hop to soul to pop-rap, is topping the charts with the former quartet's first album in two years, featuring Latin pop and Reggaton artists.

The album, 'Translation', features tracks created with Shakira, J Balvin and Maluma, in a genre whose growth has outpaced the overall US music market.

"I personally was inspired by this Latin movement," said Will.i.am, a member of the current trio. "It's the most streamed genre on Spotify. And to that, it is the definition of international pop."

The album is the group's second since Fergie left about three years ago.

READ MORE:Lydia Lucy shines with Black Eyed Peas

"We have three number 1's without, you know, the traditional lineup that you thought was responsible for the pop success. This record shows that it's the songs that contributed to (our success)," said Will.i.am.