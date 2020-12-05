Bahrain will not allow the import of Israeli goods produced in settlements in occupied Palestinian territory, state news agency BNA has reported, disavowing comments made by the Gulf state's trade minister earlier this week.

Bahrain's Industry, Commerce and Tourism Minister Zayed bin Rashid al Zayani had voiced openness to settlement imports, adding that Manama would make no distinction between products produced in Israel or in the occupied West Bank and occupied Golan Heights.

"The minister's statement was misinterpreted and that the ministry is committed to the Bahraini government unwavering stance regarding adherence to the resolutions of the United Nations," BNA said late on Friday, quoting an official source from the ministry of industry, commerce, and tourism.

READ MORE:Did Bahrain just recognise Israel’s illegal occupation of the West Bank?

Bahrain-Israel ties

Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates formalised ties with Israel on September 15 in a US-sponsored deal billed by the Gulf states as being made possible by Israel's shelving of a plan to annex occupied West Bank settlements.

Most world powers deem them illegal.

Under European Union guidelines, settlement products should be clearly labelled as such when exported to EU member countries.

The Trump administration last month removed the US customs distinctions between goods made within Israel and in settlements.