WORLD
2 MIN READ
Bodies recovered after gold mine collapses in Nicaragua
Local media said anywhere from 10 to 18 miners were trapped when the rain-soaked hillside collapsed.
Bodies recovered after gold mine collapses in Nicaragua
Handout photo released by the Fundacion del Rio of the site of landslide at "La Esperanza" mine in Rio San Juan department, Nicaragua, on December 4, 2020 / AFP
December 5, 2020

Rescue workers have said they had recovered the bodies of two men trapped in the collapse in southern Nicaragua of an unlicensed gold mine.

The accident occurred in the La Esperanza region, more than 200 kilometres southeast of the capital Managua, authorities said on Saturday. 

The two victims, identified as Israel Sequeira and Santos Herrera, were from the Rio San Juan department, local government official Johnny Gutierrez told official website 19 Digital.

He said rescue work, involving police, firefighters and army troops, would wind up no later than Sunday. Gutierrez did not speculate on the fate of other miners caught in the collapse.

"We're working to rescue our brothers who may be in that collapse," Gutierrez said.

The official radio Nueva Ya said on Friday that at least 10 people were trapped, while news media cited numbers ranging from seven to 18.

Recommended

Unlicensed mines

Amaru Ruiz, director of the non-profit Fundacion del Rio, told AFP news agency that the accident occurred on a hillside honeycombed by tunnels dug over the years for several unlicensed mines on private property.

An estimated 3,000 people work in Nicaragua's unlicensed mines.

Months of rain – including the devastating passage last month of hurricanes Eta and Iota – had saturated and weakened the clayey land, contributing to the collapse, Ruiz added.

Landslides last month in northern Nicaragua claimed at least seven lives.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit