WORLD
3 MIN READ
Nicaragua ends search for workers trapped in gold mine
Rescuers recover bodies of two miners but up to 16 others have been reportedly trapped in collapsed gold mine in southern La Esperanza region.
Nicaragua ends search for workers trapped in gold mine
Amaru Ruiz, director of the nonprofit Fundacion del Rio, said the rescuers "should have continued with the rescue work until they reached the floor where the miners were working." / AFP
December 6, 2020

Authorities in Nicaragua have called off the search for people trapped in the collapse of an unlicensed gold mine in the country's south.

"Despite the rescue work, no other fatalities have been found," said the National System for the Prevention, Mitigation, and Attention of Disasters, via 19 Digital, on Sunday, announcing that the search was over.

Rescue workers on Saturday recovered the bodies of two miners killed in the collapse of the wildcat gold mine, but up to 16 others had reportedly been trapped after the accident in the La Esperanza region, more than 200 kilometres southeast of the capital Managua.

The disaster management agency made no mention of others reportedly trapped in the mine.

"It will be the responsibility of the Ministry of Energy and Mines and the police to continue the necessary investigations into this type of accident," it said.

The two victims, identified as Israel Sequeira and Santos Herrera, were from the Rio San Juan department, local government official Johnny Gutierrez told official website 19 Digital.

Aftermath of heavy rainfall

Local media reported that anywhere from seven to 18 miners were trapped when the rain-soaked hillside collapsed.

Recommended

Mayor Johnny Gutierrez said community members, soldiers, firefighters, and police continued to dig at the site, where other miners are still missing.

Amaru Ruiz, director of the nonprofit Fundacion del Rio, said the rescuers "should have continued with the rescue work until they reached the floor where the miners were working."

An estimated 3,000 people work in Nicaragua's unlicensed mines.

Ruiz said the hillside was honeycombed by mining tunnels dug over the years on private property.

Months of rain, including the devastating passage last month of hurricanes Eta and Iota, had saturated and weakened the clay-like land, he added.

Landslides last month in northern Nicaragua claimed at least seven lives.

READ MORE:Hurricane Eta lashes Nicaragua as Category 4 storm

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit