Humanitarian workers in Ethiopia say the northern Tigray region is too volatile for aid to reach hundreds of thousands of civilians in need, amid reports of persistent fighting, looting and lawlessness.

Aid agencies have warned of a lack of food, medication and body bags in Tigray, where 600,000 people were already receiving food aid before a month of fighting began between Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government and a rebellious regional force.

Abiy declared victory over the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) after federal troops captured the regional capital Mekelle eight days ago, saying not a single civilian had been killed in the offensive.

However, a doctor reached in the city on Sunday said that at least 27 people — including a 4-year-old, a 78-year-old and a family of four — had died in the offensive.

Two others were killed and four seriously wounded when residents blocked roads to protest looting by government forces in Mekelle, the doctor said.

READ MORE: Conflict in Ethiopia fuels humanitarian and virus crisis

Medical services at breaking point

“No light, no fuel for back up generator, no gloves, no anti-pain (medication), no antibiotics, no meals for patients and staff, no bank access — even our ambulance was taken by the soldiers," the doctor in Tigray said in a text message, asking that he and his hospital not be named for fear of reprisals.

Medical services in the city were at breaking point, he said.

Government officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Claims by all sides have been difficult to verify because most communications are down, and the government has tightly controlled media and humanitarian access since the conflict began on November 4.

READ MORE: Tigray conflict: Nearly 100,000 refugees have run out of food in Ethiopia

Reports of clashes

Abiy's rapid declaration of victory came as his government sought to soothe concerns at home and abroad that the conflict could destabilise Africa's second most populous country and the wider Horn of Africa region.

Thousands of people are believed to have been killed and around 46,000 have fled to Ethiopia's western neighbour, Sudan.

The TPLF said it had pulled out of Mekelle to avoid destroying the city but has vowed to keep fighting.

Sporadic clashes persist in areas outside the city, according to residents, diplomats and the TPLF.

READ MORE: Ethiopia accused of blocking access to Sudan for those fleeing Tigray

Looting and protests