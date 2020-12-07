On Saturday, Turkey’s Industry and Technology Minister, Mustafa Varank, said that Turkey is set for the mass production of its indigenous turboshaft helicopter engines which, as a move, has the potential to avert annual high-tech imports worth $60 million.

Speaking at the opening ceremonies of a turboshaft engine delivery facility and a design centre for TUSAS Engine Industries (TEI) in Turkey’s Eskisehir province, Varank said; "Today, we're witnessing a historic day for our defense industry."

There are plans to use the Turkish-made engines in the country’s first indigenous multirole helicopter called T625 Gokbey - a new generation, twin-engine, six-ton class chopper developed in response to a growing market demand.

Thanks to its National Technology Move, Turkey has accomplished goals requiring high technology and advanced design skills which have paved the way for the design, development and production of the engine in just three years, the minister said.

The recent development has made Turkey one of seven countries which has gas turbine engine technology, he added.

"The new design centre that will make indigenous engines will be the starting point of our new success stories," Varank said.

Adding that while the per-kilogram value of Turkish exports is currently at $1.50, this figure has risen to over $50 when it comes to the defence industry.

"The export value of our first national helicopter engine TS 1400 is $6,000 per kilogram," he added.

During the opening ceremony, tests on the engines, which produce 1,660 horsepower, were completed. The project to create Turkey’s first indigenous turboshaft helicopter engine launched in 2017.

The importance of TEI, key player of Turkey’s defence industry