Ethiopia's situation has been “spiraling out of control with appalling impact on civilians” and urgently needs outside monitoring.

But Ethiopia is rejecting calls for independent investigations into the deadly fighting in its Tigray region, saying it “doesn’t need a baby-sitter."

The UN secretary-general announced a new agreement with Ethiopia on badly needed humanitarian aid, a day after Ethiopia said its forces had shot at UN staffers doing their first assessment in Tigray.

Antonio Guterres said joint assessments will occur “to make sure that there is full access to the whole of the [Tigray] territory and full capacity to start humanitarian operations."

But it isn't the “unfettered,” neutral access the UN has sought for weeks.

READ MORE: Ethiopia rejects independent probes into Tigray conflict

Communications severed

There are growing calls for more transparency into the month-long fighting between Ethiopian forces and those of the fugitive Tigray regional government that is thought to have killed thousands, including civilians.

At least one large-scale massacre has been documented by human rights groups, and others are feared.

Senior government official Redwan Hussein told reporters on Tuesday evening that Ethiopia will invite assistance only if it feels “it failed to investigate.”

To assume it can’t conduct such probes “is belittling the government,” he said.

Frustration is growing as the northern Tigray region remains largely cut off from the world, with food and medicines needed by the population of 6 million – some 1 million now thought to be displaced.

Most communications and transport links remain severed, hiding the extent of atrocities committed since Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on November 4 announced that fighting had begun with the Tigray People's Liberation Front.

READ MORE: Ethiopia accused of blocking access to Sudan for those fleeing Tigray

Human rights violations

The TPLF dominated Ethiopia’s government for nearly three decades before he came to power and sidelined it.

Each government now regards the other as illegal, as the TPLF objects to the postponement of national elections until next year because of the Covid-19 pandemic and sees Abiy’s mandate as expired.

UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet called the situation “exceedingly worrying and volatile” with fighting reported in areas surrounding the Tigray capital, Mekele, and the towns of Sheraro and Axum, “in spite of government claims to the contrary.”

“We have corroborated information of gross human rights violations and abuses including indiscriminate attacks against civilians and civilian objects, looting, abductions and sexual violence against women and girls,” Bachelet told reporters.

“There are reports of forced recruitment of Tigrayan youth to fight against their own communities.”

However, she said, "we have been unable to access the worst affected areas.”

READ MORE: Conflict in Ethiopia fuels humanitarian and virus crisis

Outside 'interference'

One concern has been the reported involvement of troops from neighbouring Eritrea, a bitter enemy of the TPLF.