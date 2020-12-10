Ghana’s main opposition party, the National Democratic Congress, whose candidate came in second in a tightly contested presidential election, has said it will contest the results announced by the electoral commission.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was re-elected for a second term after Monday’s presidential and legislative elections.

The election has tested the West African nation’s credentials as one of the continent’s most politically stable countries.

Akufo-Addo of the governing New Patriotic Party won Monday’s election outright with 51.3 percent of the votes, beating former President John Dramani Mahama of the main opposition party, who received 47.3 percent, the commission said.

Commission chair Jean Mensa amended the figures early Thursday, changing the percentage only slightly, but still giving Akufo-Addo the outright win.

READ MORE: Ghanaians head to the polls in presidential election, fear of violence

'Flawed and discredited'

A leading member of the NDC party, Haruna Iddrisu, called the results flawed.

“We have done extensive consultation of the outcome of the election and come to the conclusion that it is flawed and discredited and therefore reject it,” he said after results were announced.

Iddrisu accused the head of the Electoral Commission of acting in “bad faith” because she ignored a petition by former president Mahama asking her to address some of his concerns and went ahead to announce the “discredited” outcome.

“The conduct of the EC chairperson and other available information makes it impossible for us to accept the results of the election,” he said.

Mahama has not yet conceded and is expected to address the media later Thursday.