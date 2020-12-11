Turkish football club Demir Grup Sivasspor is stranded at an airport in Israel on their way back to Turkey, the team said on Twitter.

“Our group, preparing to return to Sivas after the Maccabi Tel Aviv match, is stranded in the airport. The Israeli authorities are creating all kinds of difficulties for our group by closing the [electronic] system and crossings,” the team said on its social media account, sharing a video from the airport.

The video shows the group waiting at the airport in Tel Aviv, protesting the situation by yelling and clapping their hands.

"They said the automatic pass system was malfunctioning. They tried to process things manually. There was only one officer," Mecnun Otyakmaz, the club’s chairman, told Anadolu Agency.

"We’ve been stuck here for two hours. The treatment was very uncomfortable," he said, adding they are waiting patiently and calmly.

Statement from Israeli Ministry

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Israeli Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lior Haitat said, “The Sivasspor convoy was held in Tel Aviv because it arrived late.... The plane will take off at 5:30 (6:30 am)." said.

Haitat answered the question of why the plane would be kept until this hour, saying "no flights are made at the airport between 1 and 5 am due to noise at night."